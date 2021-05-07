Barry’s Amusements on market for £2.75 million as sale could spell end of tourist attraction

Barry’s Amusements has been placed on the market for £2,75m with the site to remain closed until the popular tourist attraction is sold, according to the owners.

It leaves the future of the site up in the air, with estate agents Savills confirming the site is being “marketed as a development opportunity but equally would not disregard the potential purchase as a going concern.”

They also added that a feasibility study undertaken by the company has revealed the site could be developed for several uses.

“A 120-bed hotel, 23 residential dwellings or a combination of both, in addition to leisure and recreational facilities,” they said in a statement.

It has also been confirmed the attraction is to remain closed while the sale process is carried out.

In a statement on Friday from the Trufelli family, they said they had sought to sell the Portrush site since October 2019, with the process disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Whilst our hope is that we will be able to sell the business as a going concern, we recognise that it may not be possible to find a suitable purchaser,” they said.

“As a result, we have appointed Savills and Philip Tweedie & Company to market the site as both a going concern and a development opportunity.

“Barry’s continues to remain closed in line with Covid restrictions and will not re-open until the sale process has concluded.

“There will be no further comment from the Trufelli family.”

The Causeway Coast attraction has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

A petition to save the venue from permanent closure attracted thousands of signatures.

The amusements have been a focal part of the town for almost a century.

The site, which sits on the Castle Erin Road seafront, was opened by Evelyn Chipperfield and Francesco Trufelli in 1926, who met when the Royal Italian Circus toured Ireland three years earlier.