Barry's Amusements Portrush up for sale: End of era as family bow out after 90 years

One of Northern Ireland's most loved amusement parks has been put up for sale.

Barry's Amusements in Portrush has entertained children and adults alike for more than 90 years, when it was opened by Evelyn Chipperfield and Franceso Trufelli, who met when the Royal Italian Circus toured Ireland in 1923.

From humble beginnings that featured just one carousel, it grew over the decades to the massive seaside attraction that it is today, with dodgems, Swing Boats, a ferris wheel and a host of arcade games.

Since it opened in 1926, Barry's has remained in the Trufelli family, who announced on Friday that it is to be put up for sale as a going concern.

Barrys Portrush on April 2nd 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

In a statement, the family said the decision was "not taken lightly" and followed "significant and emotion consideration" over a long period.

"We understand the special place that Barry’s holds in the hearts of many Northern Ireland families, but none closer than our own," they said.

"We wish to thank all our customers who have helped sustain Barry’s down the years and our full-time and seasonal employees who have been pivotal to the success of the business.

"As family operators, we feel we can no longer give the considerable commitment required to effectively manage the business."

Barry's 11 full-time staff will continue to be employed throughout the sale process, for which business advisory firm Grant Thronton has been appointed to find a buyer.

The family said they hope to pass the business on to someone who will ensure future generations "can still enjoy the fun that Barry's offers our local and wider community".