Barry’s confirms Easter reopening as Portrush amusements set to return as Curry’s Fun Park

Barry's is back and set to reopen this Easter! (Photo by Kevin Scott)

It’s official, Barry’s Portrush will open for business this Easter and it will feature new attractions new owner Curry’s Fun Park has said.

Curry’s, which is also behind Curry’s Fun Park in Salthill, Co Galway has taken a long-term lease of the property which was run by the Trufelli family for more than 100 years.

The new owners also confirmed to the Belfast Telegraph that the site will now be known as Curry’s Fun Park Portrush.

The complex had been marketed ‘to let’ by Osborne King and McKibbin Commercial, receiving significant interested from a range of occupiers in the leisure sector.

Owen Curry from Currys Fun Park said: “We are delighted to have secured such a prominent trading location that is very important to Portrush and the wider North Coast area

“As a family that is synonymous with the leisure industry, we can appreciate what the Trufelli family brought to Portrush over the decades.

“We look forward to building on that great foundation - Portrush is an iconic destination in Northern Ireland for locals and visitors alike. We are very excited by the prospect of operating this legendary amusement park and we look forward to getting started.”

Curry’s said a “massive investment” has been pumped into the site to “get to where we are today" adding "but that won’t stop”.

It also said new attractions will feature.

Mr Curry continued: “It is important to note the incredible contribution that the Trufelli family has made not only to the town of Portrush, but to many peoples holidays and memories over almost 100 years.”

Richard McCaig from joint agents Osborne King said: “We are very pleased to have secured a long-term tenant who will continue to provide fun and entertainment in Portrush. We believe that this is a very positive outcome, and we look forward to seeing the site open and trading.”

Ryan McKenna from joint agents McKibbin Commercial added: “We are delighted to have been involved in both the acquisition and securing a new tenant for this iconic entertainment complex. The property has provided so many memories for so many people and it is great to have secured an occupier who will continue this legacy.”

Barry’s opened in 1926 after husband and wife Francesco Trufelli and Evelyn Chipperfield, members of two circus families who toured Ireland were invited to set up a permanent site in Portrush by the Railway Company.

The company had invested in the train station and a hotel and felt an entertainment venue was needed.

They chose the name Barry’s as it was short and Trufelli too foreign and Chipperfield too long according to its website and the first delivery to the site was by a lorry with the name ‘Barr’ on the side.

The Trufelli family had hoped to sell Barry’s as a going concern three years ago.

It was first put up for sale in November 2019, but in May 2020 they advertised the 2.23-acre site as a development opportunity with an asking price of £2.75m.

Their decision sparked a public outcry with people campaigning to keep the amusements open.