Barry's 'could be knocked down for flats' after council refuses preservation notice

Barry's Amusements in Portrush "needs protection", a local councillor has said.

John Finlay is on the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council planning committee that voted not to issue a building preservation notice on the Barry's Amusements complex on Wednesday.

The DUP councillor for Ballymoney said he voted for the notice to be applied to the site but was told that even if the motion did pass, the body responsible would not list the building.

He added: "It needs some sort of protection.

"We need that facility in Portrush to attract the tourists. We need the likes of Barry's.

"It's vital that the council does something to protect that building so it's kept for amusement purposes.

"I don't want a buyer to knock it down in five years' time and build houses.

"The council has to do something to make sure someone doesn't buy it, knock it down and make apartments.

"Apartments might be needed in Portrush, but they aren't needed there."

Barry's Amusements was put up for sale in November.

The site, which sits on the Castle Erin Road seafront, has been operated by the Trufelli family since its opening in 1926.

It was opened by Evelyn Chipperfield and Franceso Trufelli, who met when the Royal Italian Circus toured Ireland in 1923.

UUP councillor Joan Baird voted against issuing a building preservation notice in relation to the structure.

"The Barry's site is not of any architectural significance or heritage," she said.

"We should only issue preservation notices to iconic buildings, like the town hall, for example, that have merit."

The recommendation given to councillors at the planning meeting stated that Barry's "does not exhibit the necessary special architectural quality of historical interest to satisfy the listing criteria".

Several potential buyers have been linked to the well-known amusement centre, including Gareth Murphy from the We Are Vertigo activity centre and actor Jimmy Nesbitt.

The Cold Feet star said in January he was thinking of buying purchasing the building.

"I was going to buy Barry's," Mr Nesbitt explained.

"I worked there on the big dipper and was a bingo caller in Portrush when I was younger.

"Of course I'd love to get back again."

While he did not elaborate on any negotiations to buy the park, it is believed he has not progressed with the plan.

In November building firm McLaughlin and Harvey applied to build 12 semi-detached houses, one detached house and eight apartments on Castle Erin Road near Barry's.

The council's planning committee agreed to give the go-ahead on the condition that three apartments were removed after concerns that future residents might complain about noise from the amusement park.