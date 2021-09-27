Barry’s Portrush: Could big dipper run again as owner hunts for leisure operator?

Barry’s in Portrush could once again reopen as an entertainment venue as its owner hunts for a new leisure operator.

The now shuttered amusement park’s owner is trying to find a new tenant in the entertainment or leisure sector to operate at the site.

And it’s already been in early discussions with already established entertainment operators, it’s understood.

Barry’s shut its doors earlier this year after almost a century in operation. It’s understood it is now owned by property developer and former KFC magnate, Michael Herbert.

Now, Osborne King and McKibbin Commercial are actively marketing the former summer stalwart as a unique leisure and entertainment opportunity.

There had been concerns among those in the local community that the Barry’s building – a key part of Portrush’s heritage – could be razed to make way for housing or apartments.

It’s understood the owner is now seeking options for both short and longer-term proposals.

The Trufelli family had hoped to sell Barry’s, which they opened in 1926, as a going concern.

As the doors closed on Barry’s for the last time, the family said: “We wish to thank all our loyal full-time and seasonal employees for their patience and understanding during the sale process, and for the key role they played in making Barry’s such a special place for the generations of people who visited us over the years.

"As a family, we understand what a special place Barry’s held in many peoples’ hearts for almost a century.

"We hope you cherish your memories as much as we do.”

Barry's was opened, after Evelyn Chipperfield and Francesco Trufelli, members of two circus families, met in Ireland and later married.

Evelyn had been in Ireland performing with her four sisters, while Francesco, a former trapeze artist, was director of the touring Royal Italian Circus.

Evelyn became the agent for the circus.

They continued to tour Ireland together and in 1926 were invited by the Railway Company to set up a permanent site in Portrush.

According to its website, the name Barry's was chosen because Chipperfield's was too long and Trufelli's too foreign, and the first delivery lorry at the site had the name Barr on it.