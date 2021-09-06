Barry’s Portrush sold and business closed, family confirms

The Trufelli family, owners of Barry’s in Portrush, have confirmed the popular north coast attraction has been sold.

They also confirmed the sale meant the closure of business.

In a statement, the family said: “We wish to thank all our loyal full-time and seasonal employees for their patience and understanding during the sale process, and for the key role they played in making Barry’s such a special place for the generations of people who visited us over the years.

"As a family, we understand what a special place Barry’s held in many peoples’ hearts for almost a century.

"We hope you cherish your memories as much as we do.”

The Trufelli family had hoped to sell Barry’s, which they opened in 1926, as a going concern.

It was first put up for sale in November 2019, but in May they advertised the 2.23-acre site as a development opportunity with an asking price of £2.75m.

Their decision sparked a public outcry with people campaigning to keep the amusements open.

Although the family did not specify who had bought the site, it has been reported property magnate and former KFC tycoon Michael Herbert, one of Northern Ireland’s richest men, has bought the attraction to build apartments.

Mr Herbert last year sold all 146 of his KFC outlets last year for an undisclosed sum.

His company turned over £183m in 2018, delivering a pre-tax profit of almost £10m.

It is understood to have attracted significant interest from developers and made more than the asking price.

The venue has been a popular destination for holidaymakers for almost 100 years.

It opened after husband and wife Francesco Trufelli and Evelyn Chipperfield, members of two circus families who toured Ireland were invited to set up a permanent site in Portrush by the Railway Company.

The company had invested in the train station and a hotel and felt an entertainment venue was needed.

They chose the name Barry’s as it was short and Trufelli too foreign and Chipperfield too long according to its website and the first delivery to the site was by a lorry with the name ‘Barr’ on the side.