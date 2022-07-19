Bathshack opens two new stores in Antrim and Coleraine

Northern Ireland bathroom retailer Bathshack has announced the opening of two new stores as part of a £300,000 investment.

The shops at Enkalon industrial estate in Antrim and Somerset Road, Coleraine, have created 10 new jobs.

The company now has eight stores across the province.

Bathshack has also invested in its warehousing and distribution infrastructure, including new equipment and vehicles so that it can deliver across the whole of Ireland.

Founder and managing director Peter Dunlop said: “Increasing our commercial footprint across Northern Ireland, not to mention the Republic, is something we have aspired to do since our establishment, and we’re delighted to be able to achieve that with our most recent openings.

“We’re currently exporting around 70% of our business to the UK and Ireland and it’s important to invest in the company so we can continue to provide the high level of service that we have become known for.”