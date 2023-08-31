Battle to stop Islandmagee gas caverns ‘far from over’, say campaigners

The Islandmagee Gas Storage Project proposes excavating salt layers under Larne Lough to create seven caverns for storing 500 million cubic metres of natural gas

Environmental groups opposing controversial plans for gas caverns in Co Antrim have vowed to fight on after a judicial review rejected their challenge to licensing of the project.

No Gas Caverns and Friends of the Earth had brought forward the challenge, claiming Harland & Wolff’s underground project will create a “dead zone” where no marine life can survive.

But H&W this morning said judgment has been made in its favour.

“The company will now assess this judgment in detail and consider the appropriate next steps factoring in the findings of the judgment and the interests of Harland & Wolff's stakeholders,” reads a statement from the firm. “A further announcement will be made in due course.”

James Orr, Friends of the Earth Northern Ireland director, said: “This is an incredibly disappointing judgement for our environment and the local community who have fought so tirelessly against this hugely destructive scheme.

“This project will have a devastating impact on the local environment and wildlife, and significantly increase Northern Ireland’s contribution to the climate crisis.

“But the campaign against these gas caverns is far from over. Our lawyers will carefully consider this judgement before deciding our next steps against this reckless development.

“The companies behind this project are on the wrong side of history. In the midst of a climate emergency, we should be seizing the huge economic benefits that come from focusing on energy efficiency and renewable power – not prioritising more costly and polluting fossil fuel schemes.”

The groups had challenged the marine and abstraction licences and discharge consent granted by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) in 2021, saying the decision to grant the licences should not have been taken by a single minister (Edwin Poots).

The department accepted it had a case to answer on all 10 grounds of the legal challenge.

The groups believe the discharge of briny water into the North Channel near Islandmagee during excavation of the caves will have a detrimental impact on sea life and the wider environment.

It would create a “dead zone” where “no marine life could survive”, affecting many protected species including harbour porpoises, seals, skate, puffins, guillemots and terns.

No Gas Caverns said it has fought against the project since 2010, with its campaign generating over 900 objections including from the Ulster Unionist Party, Alliance, Sinn Fein, Green Party, Ulster Wildlife, National Trust and RSPB.

The project proposes excavating salt layers under Larne Lough to create seven caverns for storing 500 million cubic metres of natural gas — enough supply for up to 60 days of peak demand in Northern Ireland.

Once developed, the caverns could hold more than a quarter of the UK’s storage capacity, enhance the security and flexibility of UK energy supplies, support its transition to net zero and create jobs and investment, according to H&W.

The firm said 400 direct jobs and between 800-1,200 indirect jobs will result during construction, generating an annual £7m for the local economy.

H&W was hoping to commence construction this year, with the first two caverns to be operational by 2026 and the remainder by 2031.

The Islandmagee site has been in development since 2010 by Infrastrata, the UK firm acquiring H&W in 2019 and adopted the name of the historic Belfast shipbuilding firm across its holdings in 2021.

Its other sites include Appledore in Devon, Arnish on the Isle of Lewis, Methil in Leven, as well as offices in London.