BDO raising funds for charity with pre-loved fashion market in Belfast

L-R –Nadia Duncan from NI Chest Heart and Stroke pictured with BDO NI Trainee Laura Wright launching the Pre-loved Fashion Market due to come to the Linen Quarter, Belfast in partnership with Trademarket on the 18th April.

Business advisory firm BDO is to host a pre-loved fashion market in Belfast’s Linen Quarter for NI Chest, Heart and Stroke (NICHS).

It has joined forces with food and retail market Trademarket to hold the event on April 28.

A range of businesses has already signed up, including vintage clothes shop American Madness, which is donating some of its pre-loved denim.

Organisers are urging people to seek out the quality designer fashion which they would like to pass on to an appreciative new owner.

The day will feature a special auction of standout pieces.

The initiative is being managed by BDO NI trainee Laura Wright, with support from her colleagues in the audit department and firm partner Laura Jackson.

Laura Wright said: “We thought that the pre-loved concept would be an environmentally conscious approach to fundraising.

“Given the contemporary focus of the media on sustainability, this was an opportunity for BDO NI to support a great cause in a way which promotes this important agenda.”