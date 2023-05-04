Beannchor Group hands over running of Lisburn hotel and bar to its owners

Beannchor Group is handing over the running of a Lisburn hotel and bar to its owners, it has announced.

The group, which owns the Merchant and Bullitt hotels in Belfast, had been running the venues on behalf of owners Lisburn Square.

It had been appointed in 2019 to create a new hotel concept for the city, coming up with Haslem Hotel.

The companies also redeveloped a former Wetherspoon’s bar and turned it into a new bar and restaurant, The Lark.

Beannchor said its agreement with Lisburn Square had come to an end following the launch of both venues. The hotel first opened in September 2020, followed by The Lark a year later.

A spokeswoman said the management team of Lisburn Square would now be in charge, although Beannchor will still operate the Little Wing Pizzeria on the Square.

James Sinton, group finance director at Beannchor, said: “We are incredibly proud of the assets we have created in Lisburn, developing such a fantastic team of staff and surpassing trading expectations in both of these venues.

“Over the coming weeks operations for Haslem and The Lark will be handed over to the team of Lisburn Square, and we wish them continued success, as they strive to create a leisure destination that the people of Lisburn can be proud of.

"We look forward to continuing to work closely with the team, through our Little Wing Pizzeria brand.”

Nicky McCollum, development director of Lisburn Square, said the venues’ success had demonstrated an appetite for high-quality leisure and hospitality offerings in Lisburn.

He said the business would continue on its strategy to develop Lisburn Square as “an emerging hub between Belfast and Dublin”.

Lisburn Square is a retail development which was built by Valto Ltd in 2003 at a cost of £23m.

But following the company’s administration, it went on the market for offers over £2.25m in 2015and was acquired by UK property firm Marcol.