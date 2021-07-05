Beer garden promised for back of CastleCourt Shopping Centre

The people behind Belfast’s White’s Tavern have applied for planning permission to open a beer garden and eating area in a former CastleCourt service space,

The Clover Group has filed a planning application to create a ‘temporary beer garden and eating area’ in the space off Berry Street at the back of the shopping centre.

It has proposed a change of use from ‘service area’ to a hospitality space.

Further details in the application indicate that the new venue, if approved, could accommodate up to 100 punters, with around 10 staff employed onsite at any one time.

In the past, the space had been closed off by a gate. It sits alongside Berry Street Presbyterian Church, at the side entrance of CastleCourt.

If approved, the new hospitality space will be one of several bars and restaurants in the area including Mourne Seafood Bar, Havana Bank Square restaurant, Maddens Bar and Kelly’s Cellars.

A spokesman for the company said: “Clover Group has an application in for a new external space to further develop its outdoor footprint, building on the success of Whites Garden and the Bone Yard.”

The Clover Group operates eight venues in Belfast city centre.

It describes itself as having a strong track record in regenerating and transforming popular but neglected venues in areas of low footfall.

Its big relaunches include Henry’s and the Jailhouse at Joys Entry and Margot in the former Basement Bar at Donegall Square East.

The group has launched other outdoor spaces in line with Covid-19 restrictions. They include the Bone Yard off Bedford Street and White’s Garden, next to White’s Tavern off High Street.

The space at White’s Tavern spans 2,500sq ft and offers food and drink as well as alcohol. It was part of a £1m investment in the venue.

Clover Group was set up in 2018.