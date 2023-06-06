Belfast advertising giant’s losses revealed as new firm set to continue work

Company now employs ex-staff of AV Browne which became insolvent earlier this year

David Nurse has set up agency Big+Bold following the collapse of AV Browne

The former deputy managing director at advertising agency AV Browne has now set up a business employing some of its former staff, Business Telegraph can reveal.

David Nurse has set up Big+Bold, which is staffed by 10 former employees at AV Browne.

The Belfast-based agency dated back to 1926 and was thought to have been the oldest on the island of Ireland.

However, administrators at business advisory firm KPMG were appointed in March when the business became insolvent.

In an exclusive interview, Mr Nurse describes how he had long harboured a dream of taking over AV Browne.

But the business suffered after the collapse of client Norwegian Air, and was not able to return to former levels of work following Covid-19.

A statement of administrators’ proposals filed by KPMG last month states that AV Browne had made a loss of £560,693 in 2022, compared to profits of around £109,008 a year earlier. It had made a loss of £44,300 in 2020. However, its turnover had been steady at £3.5m to £3.9m across the three years.

The administrators said that it had written to 50 interested parties about a sale of the business as a going concern. Later, 18 parties had returned non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) but ultimately no sale could be achieved.

The administrators said that the investment required to keep the business trading would have been too great and that buyers were put off by a lack of formal contracts with key customers.

Mr Nurse said that he had been able to continue some of the work for customers of AV Browne.