Belfast archaeology conference tipped to generate £3m economic boost

From left, ahead of the start of Europe’s largest archaeology conference in Belfast: Nikki Paterson, business solutions manager, Tourism NI, Deborah Collins, head of business events, Visit Belfast and Professor Eileen Murphy, deputy head of school of geography, archaeology and paleoecology at Queen's University

Belfast is hosting Europe’s largest annual gathering of archaeologists in an event tipped to generate around £3.4m for the city’s economy.

Over 3,000 delegates will attend Queen’s University and other venues around the city over four days, after Belfast won the bid to host the European Association of Archaeologists (EAA) annual conference.

An opening ceremony and welcome reception take place at ICC Belfast on Wednesday, with the EAA’s annual party in Lavery’s on Bradbury Place tomorrow.

The conference continues until Saturday, ending with a closing reception at Ulster Museum and a dinner at Titanic Belfast.

Read more Employment in video games development in Northern Ireland reaches 165

Based in Prague, the EAA represents members from nearly 70 countries of all continents, making it the second largest and one of the most important archaeological associations in the world.

Visit Belfast, the organisation which markets the city to visitors, said the four day and four night event “will generate around £3.4m in a significant boost for the local economy, benefiting tourism, hospitality and transport sector and supporting thousands of jobs”.

Gerry Lennon, chief executive of Visit Belfast. said: “Belfast’s tourism recovery continues apace and the arrival of the EAA conference to the city underlines the city’s award-winning ability to attract high calibre, internationally renowned organisations that delivers not only positive economic impacts but an unrivalled platform for local and global delegates to exchange expertise, drive innovation and champion best practice.

"I congratulate everyone involved in helping to secure the opportunity to host this prestigious event.”

In 2022, Belfast was named Best Conference Destination for 2022 at the Conference & Incentive Travel (C&IT) Awards in London for the second year in a row. Visit Belfast is shortlisted again this year.

Read more Northern Ireland motor retailer Agnew Group to shut two Belfast sites

Professor Eileen Murphy from Queen’s University Belfast said: “Delegates can look forward to a busy academic programme and exceptional debate as well as enjoying the city’s wide range of unbeatable venues, attractions and warm, welcoming hospitality.

“As a university firmly within this year’s Top 100 of the world’s most authoritative rankings for archaeology and palaeoecology, as ranked by global higher education analyst QS, this year’s EAA conference is a major coup for Queen’s University Belfast, for the city, and for Northern Ireland.”

Visit Belfast has said it expects to deliver around £120m to the Northern Ireland economy this year through its sales, marketing and visitor servicing activity.

It said that last year, its activities delivered an above-target £111m for the economy, including welcoming 60 new conferences, 131 cruise ships with 250,000 visitors and handling 578,000 visitor enquiries.

In 2023, the city is set to welcome around 80 major conferences and a record 170 ships will have visited by the end of October carrying 362,000 passengers and crew.