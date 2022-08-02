Belfast bakery latest to shut its doors over ‘crazy food prices’ amid cost of living crisis

A west Belfast bakery has said “crazy food prices” and increases in bills are the reasons it has had to shut its doors after four years in business.

The owners of Tuckers Bakery and Deli, based on the Falls Road, said it had been a “very hard decision” to close and described being “truly heart broken”.

"Guys its with a heavy heart we write this post, but unfortunately due to the rising price increases in bills and crazy food prices we have decided to close our doors permanently,” they wrote on social media.

“It has been a very hard decision for us as a family run business and we are truly heart broken, but unfortunately with Covid and crazy price increases, it’s just not sustainable anymore to keep going.

“We have met some fantastic people over the years and we would like to thank every customer from the bottom of our hearts for their support and custom over the last 4 years.

"We will hopefully be back in the near future when things settle for hospitality. We honestly don't know what more to say but thank you all so much. Much love Nicola and Dale.”

The post led to dozens of comments by customers of the family-run bakery wishing them well, with many hoping they return to the area as soon as possible.

It marks the second bakery closure in the area in the space of a fortnight and is the latest in a series of businesses forced to close due to the volatile cost-of-living crisis.

Baps Deli & Desserts, which is based on the Stewartstown Road in the city closed its doors on Monday and popular pizza and the owners of pasta restaurant Casabella said they were “pulling the plug” at the weekend over the rising energy costs.

The latest closure comes after Hospitality Ulster’s Colin Neill said he fears the industry “hasn't seen the worst” of the current cost-of-living crisis.

Last week he told BBC Radio Ulster emergency action is needed and said two or three businesses are closing every week in the sector at present.

“We have astronomical energy costs, we have increased labour costs. There is only so much you can absorb and only so much the customer can pay,” he said.

“You have 72,000 jobs depending on it. We have seen the start of closures and I really fear come autumn we are going to see energy costs go up again and inflation is predicted to go up again. We haven’t seen the worst of this yet.

“We need immediate action, we need an emergency VAT cut and need support for our energy costs.”

Last weekend saw the closure of a branch of the popular Co Londonderry restaurant Moes Grill, which shut its eatery located in Magherafelt at the Castledawson Roundabout.

The Velveteen Rabbit Tearoom and Cafe in Newry announced earlier this month that it has closed permanently due to a “shocking rises in costs”, while last month, The Red Door Tea Room in Ballintoy, Co Antrim confirmed it would be closing its doors, as did south Belfast restaurant Bia Rebel Ramen and Newcastle’s Copper Seafood and Grill.