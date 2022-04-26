Belfast bar offering first full year of paid tuition fees to one student in new scholarship scheme

Cuckoo, on the Lisburn Road in Belfast, has announced a scholarship award.

A Belfast bar has promised to pay the full first year of tuition fees for one new university student in Northern Ireland, who will begin their degree in Belfast this year.

Cuckoo, which is based on the south of the city’s Lisburn Road, announced their inaugural scholarship plans on Monday, with a pledge to also supply textbooks for fiver runners-up.

Its owner, Jim Crawford, said the pub and nightclub will be sending out letters and information regarding the new scheme to every secondary school in Northern Ireland this week.

“With the rise in living costs ever increasing, we would like to announce the first ever Cuckoo Scholarship,” reads the bar’s leaflet.

"We will pay the first year’s tuition fees for the successful applicant, as well as buying their textbooks. We will also buy textbooks for five runners up.”

Students applying must be going to attend university or higher education in Belfast in September 2022, and must already reside in Northern Ireland.

Cuckoo said it welcomes “applications from students from all backgrounds, regardless of race, religion, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background or disability”.

Applicants will need to answer questions and also complete a short essay, which will be judged by a panel made up of selected teachers and directors of Silverpine Inns Ltd, the company behind bars such as Cuckoo and The Botanic Inn.

Essays can be about any subject the student chooses and must not exceed 1500 words.

For more info and to complete, please visit www.cuckoo-belfast.com/scholarship