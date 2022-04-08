Belfast-based auction house to sell off drug-smuggling super yacht

The 120ft yacht, known as MY Kahu, will appear at audition at the end of the month

A luxury yacht that was used to smuggle £160m worth of cocaine from the Caribbean to the UK will be auctioned off at Wilsons Auctions at the end of the month.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) seized the vessel last year and has instructed the Belfast-based auctioneer to list the 120ft yacht, known as MY Kahu.

The interior of the yacht

The online-only auction will start on Wednesday, April 27 at 3pm and will allow bidders a 24-hour window to snap up the MY Kahu, which is currently berthed at Torquay Marina in England.

According to reports, MY Kahu was seized in international waters off the coast of the UK back in September 2021.

Six individuals were arrested.

Super Yacht News reported that the last known value of the vessel was €1.5m (£1.25m).

MY Kahu was built in 1979 for the Royal New Zealand Navy. It was converted in 2010 into a pleasure craft and has since travelled the globe including making multiple transpacific and transatlantic voyages.

The interior of the yacht

Featuring a large main salon, fully equipped galley and five staterooms for guests, the yacht also benefits from additional accommodation and space for four crew members.

An open day for viewings will be held on April 20. It is strictly by appointment only and viewing is highly recommended to all potential bidders.

Wilsons Auctions’ government contracts manager, Mark Woods said, “We are delighted to manage the sale of this high-profile asset. It is reported that around £160m worth of cocaine was found on board MY Kahu and that is why the vessel is now being offered for sale by auction.”

“We are proud to facilitate auctions on behalf of our government and law enforcement agency clients. We play an important role in realising a large quantity of assets on behalf of these clients and in recent years, these auctions have seen us responsible in returning £130 million back into the public purse.

“The online element of the auction is extremely convenient for bidders around the world to register and get involved. This will be an exciting one to watch.” he concluded.

Goods seized by the NCA as part of a criminal investigation are auctioned off. Any proceeds are then put back into the public spending pot.

The interior of the yacht

Government statistics show the value of proceeds of crime recovered from Confiscation Orders, Forfeiture Orders and Civil Recovery Orders receipts amounted to around £219m between 2020 and 2021.

It will then instruct specific auction houses to sell the items and return the money to victims of crimes and the government.

Wilsons Auctions has over 80 years of experience in selling a range of items, from those seized through crime to property, vehicle and liquidation and disposal auctions.

Its Asset Recovery Department works with 17 countries worldwide realising assets from cryptocurrency to supercars, luxury watches and designer goods for government agencies, law enforcement agencies and insolvency practitioners.