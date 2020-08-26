Belfast-based firm Diaceutics raises £4m to support growth

Belfast-based medical technology firm Diaceutics plc has raised a further €4.45m (£4m) from Silicon Valley Bank’s UK branch to fund growth.

The loan funding will support increased working capital requirements over the next three years to support international expansion and accelerated product development, including of its DXRX platform, the company said.

The term loan from Silicon Valley Bank is an increase from the last term agreed between the parties, when €2.78m (£2.5m) was raised to support working capital needs during 2018 and 2019.

Diaceutics, which is listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) provides outsourced specialist services to clients including big pharmaceutical companies. It uses data drawn from a massive “lake” of 227 million anonymised patient records.

Diaceutics says its DXRX product meets a need for a global standardised diagnostic process used in development and commercialisation of precision medicine diagnostic testing. There are 1,000 new precision medicines, which an be targetted to patients, currently in pharmaceutical company pipelines.

Diaceutics shares were admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s junior Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in March 2019.

Its 2019 annual results saw a 30% increase in revenues to £13.4m. Gross profit grew 52% to £1.3m.

Diaceutics spent €26m (£23m) over several years developing DXRX, named after an industry shorthand for “diagnostics and therapy”.

The diagnostics data platform is designed to connect 35 pharmaceutical firms, with more than 2,500 drug-testing labs worldwide and allow their anonymised patient data to be shared across a common platform for the first time.

Commenting on the renewed partnership with SVB, Philip White, chief financial officer, Diaceutics, said: “Our research shows that currently half of patients are missing out on precision medicine drugs due to inefficiencies in the testing ecosystem. In addition, the average precision medicine drug is launched 4.5 years before its companion diagnostic test is readily available to the eligible patient population.

“We are actively working to reduce this lag time, driving testing standardisation through our services, enabled by our DXRX platform.

“The DXRX network, in which more than £20m has already been invested, has the potential to completely transform the way key precision medicine stakeholders collaborate and to solve the problems facing the global precision testing ecosystem.”

The firm employs 128 people in 19 countries including its headquarters in Belfast and a staff of 20 in Dundalk, Co Louth.