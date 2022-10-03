Belfast-based Shloer and WKD owner toasts 1.7% rise in profits

The company also hired 61 new staff members during the year.

The Northern Irish firm behind beverages such as WKD, Shloer and Merrydown Cider has reported a small increase in pre-tax profits, alongside a decrease in revenue for 2021.

Consumer goods giant SHS Group, which is led by chief executive Elaine Birchall, had a 2.2% decrease in its turnover for last year, down to £641.4m. However, there was a 1.76% increase in pre-tax profits to £23.5m.

The Belfast-based business, which was founded in 1975, also hired 61 new staff members during the year, climbing from 1,210 to 1,271 employees. Its pay bill increased from £50.5m to £58.2m.

In 2021, its popular alcoholic drink WKD was named the official brand partner of hit ITV series Love Island, so that the brand’s advertisements reached a whopping audience of almost six million viewers across the UK.

In 2020, SHS had reported a 15% increase in revenue and a 17% jump in pre-tax profits, despite incurring costs due to the NI Protocol.

A strategic report filed with the accounts said: “Group profits in 2021 reflect sustained investment in our brands, category and channel exports, manufacturing assets and people development.

“Despite an incredibly challenging year of negotiating the pandemic, Brexit, commodity and supply chain pressures, the results were improved by prudent management of operating costs and optimal portfolio management.

“The directors consider that in light of prevailing societal and market conditions, both the results for the period and the prospects for the future are satisfactory.”

But it added that “there is additional administrative work and costs due to customs and the NI Protocol requirements”.

“We continue to work with suppliers, customers and authorities to manage any ongoing implications of Brexit.”

It also remarked that the group is monitoring changing circumstances arising from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that have impacted the price and availability of stock and raw materials. Stock levels and supply were being monitored on a daily basis.

The group has seen a steady rise in financial gains in recent years, following a couple of years of falling profits before 2019.

In 2019, the company bought Standard Brands UK, the owner of firelighters such as Zip and Sunny Jim.

It also snapped up 3V Group, which owned nut butter brand Meridian and soft drink producer Rocks.

SHS Group brands further include Crucial Sauces and it distributes a range of household brands such as Jordans, Ryvita, Pot Noodle, Finish, Mars Drinks and Colgate.

The group is also a major supplier of own label herbs and spices in Great Britain and manufactures a range of branded and private label condiments and sauces.

Its premises are based on Belfast’s Airport Road, but it also manufactures in England. Earlier this year, the business was ranked number 20 in the Belfast Telegraph’s list of Northern Ireland's Top 100 Companies.