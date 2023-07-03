Belfast-based software firm creates five jobs after launch of new product

From left, Tom Walls, Laura Haldane, James Campbell and Patrick McColgan from SciLeads launch the company’s new BioPharma product

Software firm SciLeads is hiring five new staff as it launches a new product focused for the pharmaceutical sector.

SciLeads is a market intelligence platform that helps scientific firms identify, engage and close their ideal buyers.

It’s hoping its latest product can take it into new markets and accelerate growth plans.

The Belfast-based company has a comprehensive global database of scientific researchers and helps sales teams identify who needs their products.

SciLeads has now launched BioPharma, which gives accurate and up-to-date information about companies operating in the pharmaceutical industry.

Using expanded data sources, the tool gives an overview of companies, their people, activities, and funding status.

Earlier this year, SciLeads announced plans to double the size of its team in the next two years. It said it’s now hiring “at least five” software engineers as it launches the new product.

Paddy McColgan, senior software developer at SciLeads, said: “The launch of our BioPharma product has been a huge success and it’s great as a developer to see the impact your work has on sales.

“As part of a core team of seven developers, spread across the world, it has been an amazing experience to collaborate, entirely remotely, on such a big project.

“It has been a challenge, which is great.

“We keep expanding the platform with huge new datasets and it pushes us to learn new skills and develop new processes”.

SciLeads is used by scientific companies globally to accelerate sales and drive growth.

Over 90% of its customer base is outside of the UK, with its software being used by everyone from Fortune 500 companies to start-ups.

It was founded by friends Daniel McRitchie, Laura Haldane and James Campbell in 2016, operating a 100% remote working model.

The majority of its team of 60 people is based in Northern Ireland and Canada.

Ms Haldane, vice-president of sales and marketing at SciLeads, said: “SciLeads takes pride in the fact that our customers love our academic platform and with the same level of care we’ve created our new BioPharma product. Our commitment to providing high-quality data and market insights to our clients remains the same.

“In January we unveiled plans to double our workforce over the next two years to meet demand and we are actively recruiting people who not only fit the bill in terms of having first-class development skills, but who will also fit into the unique culture that we have created at the company.”