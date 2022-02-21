Belfast-based Telecoms firm b4b strikes IT deal for seven global offices

From left, Kevin O’Toole, vice-president at client services for G&L Scientific with b4b Group sales manager Francis Downey

Belfast-based IT and telecommunications provider b4b Group has announced a major deal with global regulatory affairs consultancy, G&L Scientific.

b4b Group will supply IT solutions to seven G&L offices in Belfast, Mumbai, Montreal, San Diego, New York, London and Marlow.

Mark Fraser, sales director at b4b Group, said: “We are very pleased to partner with G&L Scientific to deliver a range of services which will allow the company to achieve its business development goals and adapt to a digital world that is subject to continual change.

“Working collaboratively with G&L across seven locations within its global network, b4b Group will provide creative, innovative solutions tailored to the company’s specific needs – supporting the organisation’s plans for continued global expansion by ensuring that it remains one step ahead.”

The deal involves b4b Group delivering connectivity and wi-fi to G&L’s new Belfast office. There will be an additional managed firewall service implemented across the seven offices.

Alex Clempson, chief technology officer at G&L Scientific, said: “With local consultants in over 100 countries, along with multiple offices around the globe, we are experiencing a growing need to increase productivity and scalability in order to be flexible enough to respond to ever-changing market and industry conditions.

“The IT solutions delivered by b4b Group will go a long way in terms of providing G&L Scientific with that flexibility, while also ensuring that our networks remain secure and guarded against a range of cyber threats.”

G&L Scientific provides solutions for a range of scientific assignments, serving industry sectors including pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and consumer health.

The company recently relocated from its former premises at Downshire Place in Belfast to the 10th floor of Lanyon Tower.

b4b Group has significantly expanded its offering since the business was founded in 2010, achieving certification and accreditation from a global network of partners which includes Aruba, Fortinet, Samsung and Microsoft.

The business provides fully-integrated managed IT services to an expanding customer base in the private and public sectors across the UK and Ireland.