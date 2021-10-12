Belfast-based VR specialist SideQuest raises £2m to help its users

A Belfast-based gaming platform that connects VR creators with users has raised $3m (£2.2m) from investors.

SideQuest, which was founded by husband-and-wife, Shane and Orla Harris, connects fledgling VR content with users, free of cost.

The company says it makes it easier for users to access content that is not yet available on the Oculus Store, while providing ground for developers to “validate their content and kick-start their communities”.

Tweeting after the funding round, founder Orla Harris said: “We started SideQuest in 2019 with the goal of helping developers share their content to grow an early community and get essential feedback.

“That’s still the plan. Thank you to our supporters.”

The funding will help boost SideQuest’s users, which already exceeds one million monthly active users.

The business was set up to knock down the barrier between developers and players.

Founder Orla Harris told the Irish Times: “The focus at SideQuest is discovery, community and promotion. We are a community-driven VR content platform that connects content creators with users in meaningful ways.”

Last year SideQuest initially raised $650,000 (£477,000) with backers in a pre-seed funding round led by Boost VC. Oculus VR founder Palmer Lucky also invested in the company after its platform became so popular that developers uploaded more than 800 apps in the first six months.

The latest funding round, which values SideQuest at about $10m (£7.3m), has been led by PROfounders, a London-based early-stage venture capitalist backed by successful entrepreneurs founded in 2009.

It has already backed four other tech businesses including furniture brand made.com and EasyCars.com and Tweet Deck among its recipients.

Other participants in the funding round included Ada Ventures and Connect Ventures.