Belfast becoming more expensive for new residents to live and work in, reveals report

Salary trends in Northern Ireland can also make it more attractive to companies

Belfast is becoming more expensive for new residents to live and work in, a report suggests.

The 2022 Cost of Living Survey, from consultancy firm Mercer, charts how affordable or otherwise big cities have become for international workers.

Belfast is at 121 in the list of 226 global cities — up 27 places on the year before, implying that the cost of living here has gone up. Its closest UK neighbour on the list is Birmingham at 94.

Hong Kong is the most expensive city, with the Swiss cities of Zurich, Geneva, Basel and Bern completing the top five.

London is at number 15 while Edinburgh and Glasgow are at 66 and 86 respectively.

Despite rises in the cost of living, statistics continue to bear out Northern Ireland’s relative affordability. According to the latest Land & Property Services index, the average house price in Belfast is £152,603 — an increase of 10% year on year.

In contrast, the average house price in London was £530,000, while Dublin’s average house prices have grown by 6.6% in the 12 months to June to €429,384, according to Daft.ie.

Salary trends in Northern Ireland can also make it more attractive to companies who are looking for an international location to set up in.

Median annual earnings for full-time employees here are £29,000, lower than the UK median of £31,000.

The data from Mercer can be used by companies who are considering where to set up new operations and the challenges workers might face there. It can also be used by potential employees who want an idea of the cost of living in a place where they might be based in the future.

Kate Fitzpatrick, Mercer’s global mobility practice leader for the UK and Ireland, said: “What’s really positive is that Belfast remains the most affordable city in the UK, and that’s something that has made Northern Ireland an attractive place to do business.” She said individuals now had a choice over where to base themselves, while continuing to work for companies in their old location, due to the pandemic trend of working from home.

“That leaves companies having to decide whether to pay someone based on where they are living, or where the position is.

“Companies are making different decisions on that question, often depending on what the talent segment is. But the trends aren’t completely clear yet.”

Dublin is at 49 in the survey — down from last year’s ranking at 39, implying that the city could be becoming more affordable.

However, Mercer said its methodology had changed since last year, so strict year on year comparisons were not suitable.

In addition, the weakening of the euro against the dollar had also affected Dublin’s place in the rankings.

Earlier this month the Belfast Telegraph revealed that tech company The Bank of London was opening a centre of excellence in Belfast.

Giving an insight into Belfast’s pulling power, the company said it was drawn to the city’s “strong and deep new talent pool, excellent academic institutions, and a growing technology sector”.

Anthony Watson, the company’s founder and chief executive, also commented on Belfast’s post-Brexit position, remarking that “Belfast is now the UK’s gateway city to the European Union”.

Belfast has seen an influx of new residents who had been living in Great Britain or further afield but have been able to relocate here following the pandemic, as their employers switched to working from home. The city was named one of the United Kingdom’s top five cities for residential investment earlier this year.

Commercial property agents Colliers puts Belfast at number five in the top 20 UK cities for people to invest in residential property.

Yvonne Traber, partner at Mercer and global head of mobility, said wider economic trends were having an impact on people who move to new cities.

“The US dollar has strengthened against sterling over the last 12 months, which means expatriates coming into the UK that remain paid in currencies pegged to the dollar, are better off.

“Those employees on overseas assignments that are paid in sterling, however, will have seen an impact on their purchasing power due to the combination of inflationary pressures and a softer pound.

“The rise of remote and flexible working has caused many employees to reconsider their priorities, work-life balance and the choice of location to live in.

“Both inflation and exchange rate fluctuations are directly influencing the purchasing power of mobile employees at present.”