Belfast bookshop No Alibis’ charity pledge for voucher use

Belfast bookshop No Alibis has said it will make a donation to charity every time a customer uses the Shop Local voucher in-store.

Dave Torrans, owner of the Botanic Avenue business, said it had decided against offering additional discounts or incentives to shoppers using the £100 Spend Local card.

Instead, the business would donate 20% of the value of each transaction made using the Shop Local card to literacy charity Fighting Words. “They do great things and they’re a charity who could do with funding,” Mr Torrans said.

Retailers around Belfast gave details of their plans on how to entice people to spend the voucher with them. The Department for the Economy, which is running the scheme, said the first cards were landing with members of the public yesterday.

Andrew Maxwell, director of restaurant The Bowery and off-licence The Crafty Vintner on Lisburn Road, said it would be offering a pre-loaded £10 card for its wine dispensing machines with a purchase in the Crafty Vintner.

MK Toys and Books in east Belfast said that any purchase used with the retail voucher will avail of an additional 10% discount while anyone spending the full £100 voucher will also receive a free Funko Pop collectible in store.