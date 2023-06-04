Belfast-born ex-boss to sue Confederation of British Industry over sacking

Belfast-born Tony Danker is reportedly preparing to sue the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) over his sacking in April amid allegations of misconduct, including sexual harassment.

The former CBI chief is consulting lawyers as he considers making a compensation claim in the Employment Tribunal, according to The Sunday Times.

Mr Danker was fired by the powerful trade body and three other unnamed employees were suspended earlier this year after a series of misconduct claims rocked the organisation.

The board of the business group, which claims to represent 190,000 companies across the UK, said that Mr Danker’s conduct “fell short” of what was expected of him.

The CBI first investigated Mr Danker in January after a junior colleague complained about his behaviour, which, as reported by The Sunday Times, related to a comment the ex-business boss had made to the woman following a series of text messages between the two.

The former Belfast Royal Academy student allegedly said something to the effect that he had dreamed about them singing karaoke together.

The 51-year-old had initially been cleared, but the CBI let him go three months later after The Guardian newspaper said that it had been approached by more than a dozen women who claimed to be victims of various forms of sexual misconduct dating before his time in charge, including one who said she was raped at a staff party.

The group launched an investigation into his behaviour and he agreed to step down in the meantime. The first part of this investigation by an outside law firm has been completed, the CBI said.

“Tony Danker is dismissed with immediate effect following the independent investigation into specific complaints of workplace misconduct against him,” the CBI said.

“The board wishes to make clear he is not the subject of any of the more recent allegations in The Guardian but has determined that his own conduct fell short of that expected of the director-general.”

The CBI now faces a vote on Tuesday on plans to reform itself, after around 30% of its members left amid the its latest culture scandal.

At least half of remaining members must back proposals by the new director-general, former chief economist Rain Newton-Smith.

The trade body stated: “The allegations that have been made over recent weeks about the CBI have been devastating.

“While investigations continue into a number of these, it is already clear to all of us that there have been serious failings in how we have acted as an organisation. We must do better, and we must be better.”