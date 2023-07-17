Belfast-born hotelier Paddy McKillen does not believe Qatari opponents have support of the state in legal battle

Hotelier Paddy McKillen has said he does not believe his Qatari opponents in a legal battle over Maybourne group have the backing of the state of Qatari

Belfast-born hotelier Paddy McKillen has said he does not believe that the owners of the Maybourne Hotel Group have the support of the Qatar state in their legal battle with him.

But he vowed he was up for “a tough fight” with his former business partners in an interview with the Irish Times after being appointed honorary consul in Ireland for Vietnam.

The property developer has been locked in litigation over the value of Maybourne, which owns luxury London hotels Claridge’s, The Connaught and The Berkeley.

Mr McKillen told the Irish Times: “From what I hear, the state doesn’t like this battle over the most famous hotels in the world.

“I think the present regime is not happy with the way I’ve been treated, and [feel] I should be paid honourably, and that this court situation should be taken out of the newspapers.”

Mr McKillen, who is from west Belfast, claims he is owned around €1bn after entering a profit-sharing agreement with the Qataris in 2015, when they acquired a 36% interest in the hotel group.

He said: “After seven years with the Qataris I believe they cheated me out of my rightful earnings and their policy is to tire me out and delay things through court cases.

“Instead of having a fantastic end-of-partnership party, they decided to send an email in the middle of the night saying ‘don’t come into the hotels, don’t talk to the guests’. They’re pretty tough people. So yes it’s going to be a tough fight, but I’m up for it.”

The two sides are in dispute over the value of the Maybourne group. Mr McKillen said: “I am not allowed to say how much they owe me. But the Financial Times has estimated the hotels as being worth €5bn.

"Of which, after costs, I am entitled to 36%,” he said. “I have created 64% for my two partners. They don’t see that as a reason to pay me. So I am very upset and annoyed, as you can imagine.

“They’ve made an awful lot of money out of my sweat. To try to say the hotels aren’t the value [they are] is just a nonsense. So their policy is to drag me through the courts. But I’m big and ugly enough to fight them at their own game.

“Their tactic of criticising me gets away from the point that the hotels are packed, their quality is exceptional, and we did [the refurbishments] under budget and ahead of programme. The fact is they just don’t want to pay me.”

Asked for a response the Irish Times, Charlotte Alexander-Stace, communications director of the Maybourne Group, said: “We have no comment to make on this.”

Mr McKillen was formerly enmeshed in a prolonged legal row with Frederick and David Barclay over the hotels. Their interest was ultimately acquired by the Qataris.

He told the Irish Times that he hoped he would be able to “foster better relations” with Vietnam as honorary consul, and has opened a consulate office at St Stephen’s Green in Dublin.

A major refurbishment project at Claridge’s led by Mr McKillen was chronicled in BBC documentary The Mayfair Hotel Megabuild earlier this year. It featured a series of contractors from Northern Ireland who worked on the project.