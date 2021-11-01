Belfast building firm Mascott wins contract to refurbish Custom House

From left, Jonathan Payne, managing director of Mascott, Neil McKibbin, director of Straidorn Properties and Mark Hanna, director at Mascott

Mascott Construction, Europe has been appointed to undertake the refurbishment and fit-out of Belfast’s Custom House.

Located at Custom House Square, the Grade B+ listed building will be converted into new office space.

It was bought by Straidorn Properties last year, the property investment arm of NI businessman Neil McKibbin and his family, who have made an overall investment of £7.5m to refurbish the 58,000 sq ft space.

Work is set to commence this month and is scheduled to be completed by June 2022.

Jonathan Payne, managing director of Mascott, said: “We are absolutely delighted with our appointment for this prestigious project. It demonstrates a commitment and support to the local construction industry by Straidorn. This project will offer employment for up to 100 people throughout its construction period, bringing local skills to a local project for a local client.”

Custom House was designed by one of Belfast’s leading architects Sir Charles Lanyon and built by D&J Fulton between 1854 and1857.

It is viewed as one of the finest neoclassical buildings in Belfast.

Straidorn has developed a scheme with local architects Todd which will “sympathetically enhance the industrial origins, splendour, character and historical features of the existing building to the expectations of modern office users”.

Neil McKibbin, director of Straidorn Properties, said: “We are really pleased to be able to engage Mascott to start work on the refurbishment of one of Belfast’s grandest buildings. Custom House is of huge historic and strategic importance to the city and for our business, and our investment demonstrates our confidence both in Belfast’s office market and in the city itself.”

While the building has undergone phases of remodelling throughout its history, Custom House has a number of period features, such as its original staircase, extensive lobby areas and a number of decorative carvings, including figures of Neptune, Mercury and Britannia and others representing Manufacture, Peace, Commerce and Industry.

All four floors of Custom House will be included in the current refurbishment project, which will deliver a new co-working space on the ground floor, a vaulted communal room, private phone booths and meeting pods, lounges, a private dining area, showers and changing rooms, and a range of different sized offices.

The refurbishment and fit out project aims to enhance the character and space in the existing building — such as the grand entrance lobby, feature rooms, classical windows and cornicing — while adding new personality and an industrial twist to the interior design.

The first and second floors will be based around a central staircase, with an entrance reception room, and the upper “Commissioners room”, while the third-floor offices and mezzanine with exposed trusses will have an industrial loft.

Custom House, was put up for sale after HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) relocated to Erskine House in January.

Custom House Square, which the building fronts on to, has hosted several music events in recent years, beginning with Belsonic and moving to its own set of concerts, CHSQ.

The sale of Custom House is not expected to affect any future events as Custom House Square is not part of the property.