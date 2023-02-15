Belfast businessman and dad of hotelier Paddy McKillen dies in south of France

Belfast businessman Paddy McKillen, father of the hotelier and developer of the same name, has died in the south of France.

Mr McKillen, who was in his 99th year, died in his home in Le Puy-Sainte-Réparade on Sunday.

He was the father of nine children, including his namesake Paddy, one of Ireland’s most famous businesspeople.

Paddy Snr was also a renowned businessman, who had founded DC Exhausts in west Belfast and built up the business throughout the turmoil of the Troubles.

The business continues to trade as DC Tyre and Exhausts in Kennedy Way.

According to a death notice in the Irish Times, Mr McKillen died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

The notice says: “Predeceased by his beloved wife, Peggy, he will be sadly missed by his children, Mara, Mariad, Paddy, Colette, Anne, Monika, John, Catriona and Michaela, his sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends in Belfast, Dublin, France and Los Angeles.”

His funeral is taking place at the Eglise Notre Dame in Le Puy-Sainte-Réparade today.

Singer-songwriter Joby Fox told the Irish News that Mr McKillen was an “inspiration”.

He and his father both worked in DC Exhausts alongside the late businessman.

“Paddy is part of my DNA because I worked alongside him and my father,” Joby said.

“He was a big inspiration for me to aspire to great things.”

“He was such an affable character. He was a lovely, lovely man with such positive energy.

Joby added: “He and my father worked together, not just worked for him, and that was what he was like. And that goes down through the family, that lack of hierarchical approach, and that inspired loyalty.”

At the age of 16 in 1972, Paddy Jnr was sent to work in the family business in Dublin by his father as Belfast descended into sectarian violence.

Paddy Jnr later assembled a property empire, including the Jervis Shopping Centre, which he co-owns with Co Tyrone businessman Padraig Drayne.

Most famously, he owned luxury hotels in London, including Claridge’s, leading a project to build a massive underground extension to the venue. The project has featured in BBC documentary series The Mayfair Hotel Megabuild, with extensive appearances from Paddy Jnr.

But he has been locked in a legal battle with members of the Qatari royal family over the value of his stake in Claridge’s. That followed an earlier court battle with the Barclay twins over ownership of the hotels, as well as a separate dispute with the Republic’s ‘bad bank’ Nama.

His other assets include Château La Coste, a hotel in Le Puy-Sainte-Réparade.

A son of Mr McKillen Jnr, also called Paddy, is a director of Press Up Hospitality Group, which now plans to open a hotel, The Dean, in Belfast’s Bedford Street.