Belfast centre works with software firm to provide language classes for unemployed

Arthur McKeown, volunteer co-ordinator of the English language classes at the Belfast Unemployed Resource Centre

A Belfast-based centre providing support and training to the unemployed is working with a mobile employee communications app to provide additional resources for English language students.

Thrive.App, also Belfast-based, provides software to make communications easier with remote-working employees.

They’ve launched a partnership with Belfast Unemployed Resource Centre (BURC) with the intention to improve access to sign up and training processes for volunteers as well as learning resources.

BURC was established in 1984 and works with the unemployed and those living with social and economic disadvantage.

The partnership will allow them to provide virtual support and training to non-native speakers by accessing material provided during classes to practice and consider at their own speed.

Centre co-ordinator Aisling Cartmill said English is one of the most important skills needed to integrate in new communities.

Chief executive of Thrive James Scott said they are delighted to be supporting BURC at a time when unemployment is rising. “Our work with BURC has only just started, and we are excited to be on this journey with them.”