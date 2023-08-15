Belfast Chamber appoints Clare Guinness as new chief executive

Clare Guinness has been confirmed as the new chief executive of Belfast Chamber.

She replaces former DUP Minister Simon Hamilton, who announced he was stepping down in June.

Ms Guinness takes on the role having over 25 years of experience including senior roles across banking, business, and infrastructure.

She said she was “passionate” about helping to secure investment into Belfast.

Ms Guinness added: “Belfast is the economic engine of Northern Ireland and plays such an important role.

“Like every city, it has it challenges, but we find ourselves in a unique and positive position in a whole manner of ways. The prospect of driving forward our inward investment proposition, supporting continued regeneration, and attracting more people to the city over the next few years is an exciting one

“I am thrilled to have been appointed chief executive of the Belfast Chamber.

“Belfast is a place that I’m passionate about and I am keen to make sure that we can accelerate the city’s economic, social, and environmental ambition and meet the needs of our members. “I am looking forward to taking up my position in the coming weeks ahead of our Business Awards, building on the success of the Chamber and working with the board to deliver on our strategic priorities.”

Set up over 100 years ago, Belfast Chamber represents around 1,000 of the city’s businesses. Members are from a wide range of commercial entities, dealing with issues affecting trade and commerce in Belfast. Chamber president Gavin Annon welcomed the appointment.

He said: “Belfast is a dynamic city and is changing before our eyes. “We have such a fantastic value proposition which the Chamber is helping drive forward to facilitate further growth, investment, and job creation.

“We still have significant potential to fulfil across a range of sectors. And to support the city to develop in a sustainable way, we will continue to focus on our key areas, making this a great place to do business, a place that is affordable to live in, and a place to visit time and again.

“Our contribution from the Chamber to the overall development of Belfast is central and that requires dedicated and professional leadership. Our new chief executive will help make us the ultimate driving force in the city.”

He added: “Clare has an outstanding track record and has the right mix of experience and professional attributes to lead the Chamber and its membership into the future. We warmly welcome her to the Chamber and wish her every success.”