Belfast Chamber event to focus on post-pandemic

The future of Belfast post-pandemic will be the focus of a conference organised by Belfast Chamber in March, it announced today.

The chamber will hold BelFastForward event in the ICC on March 24, the first since 2020.

Chief executive Simon Hamilton said the event would consider the impact of the last two years for places like Belfast, with speakers dealing with issues such as the future of work, how to win the race for talent and how to create a more people-centred city.

Mr Hamilton said: “Since the outbreak of Covid-19, fundamental questions have been posed about the future of cities such as Belfast. Questions about what work will look like, will sectors such as retail and hospitality survive and even questions about the demise of cities themselves. Thankfully, we are slowly but surely seeing Belfast come back to life but big challenges remain.”

BelFastForward 2022 will be supported by business advisory firm EY as headline sponsor.