Belfast Chamber presses for high-speed Dublin link to improve outlook for city

Belfast Chamber has encouraged Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon to "think big" about the city's connectivity, suggesting policies including a high-speed rail link to Dublin.

The chamber, which represents over 600 businesses in Belfast, has urged the new minister to carry out a far-reaching investment programme in the city.

It has produced a policy paper calling for measures like investment in public transport and the cycling network, as well as improvements to roads.

And it's also urged the minister to take inspiration from the UK government's commitment to the high-speed north-south rail link HS2, by looking into the feasibility of a high-speed link with Dublin.

The policy also suggests adding more bridges across the Lagan to connect new developments with the city centre. And it wants the city to be made more pedestrian-friendly by having streets which prioritise pedestrians, cyclists, public transport and taxis.

It's also urging the introduction of phase 2 of the Glider, linking north and south Belfast.

The call for better public transport come as Translink faces a funding crisis. Officials at the Department for Infrastructure warned this week that millions in additional funding was needed to avoid the "imminent and serious collapse" of public transport in Northern Ireland.

At the launch of policy paper Making Belfast Move Better, chamber chief executive Simon Hamilton said: "Improving how people get into, out of and around our city is crucial to achieving Belfast Chamber's vision of an economically strong city which is the best possible place to live, work, study, socialise, visit and invest.

"There is virtually no aspect of the life of a successful city that isn't impacted positively by a first-class connectivity and transportation network."

He added a high-speed Dublin rail link would improve the international outlook of the city and urged the Executive to work with the Irish government.

"Improving the connection between the two biggest cities on the island will only bring benefits to both economies and enhance the attractiveness of the Belfast-Dublin corridor to even more investment," he said.

"We would implore the Executive to work with the incoming Irish government to invest in the existing service whilst examining a new high-speed line."