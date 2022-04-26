Belfast Chamber proposes five commitments to city candidates to safeguard the future

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson at the official launch of the DUP Assembly election campaign at Dundonald Cinema

Belfast Chamber president Michael Stewart, chief executive Simon Hamilton, centre manager of CastleCourt Leona Barr, Zoe Watson of Clover Group and Value Cabs’ Peter McCausland

Belfast needs a full return of the Executive if it’s to thrive in the future, the city’s biggest trade body has said.

In a message to political representatives in the city who are running in next week’s Assembly elections, Belfast Chamber chief Simon Hamilton said the city risked losing out if full devolved government does not return.

The chamber, which represents around 800 businesses, has set out five targets for candidates to safeguard the future of the city.

They include infrastructure, governance, connectivity, and housing, so that Belfast can raise its game and compete with cities like Liverpool, Leeds and Birmingham.

Sinn Fein’s deputy leader Michelle O’Neill at the launch of her party’s campaign

Mr Hamilton, a former DUP Economy and Finance minister in the Executive, said: “An absent Executive following next week’s poll would deliver nothing for the Belfast economy and would impact negatively on the city’s growth.

“Anything short of a full return will damage investment prospects, hamper long-term development, and would endanger the hard-earned progress we have made over recent years.

“Our message to the next cohort of MLAs is clear and unequivocal: to deliver for Belfast, we need the Executive to return immediately.”

Northern Ireland has been without a full devolved government since late January, when then-First Minister Paul Givan of the DUP resigned in protest at a lack of progress over resolving problems with the NI Protocol.

Mr Hamilton urged candidates in the city to support the chamber’s plans to revitalise the city.

The Belfast Chamber has called on candidates in the city to support its plans to revitalise Belfast's economy following May's election.

Its ‘five commitments for a better Belfast’ including growing the city centre population by 20,000, upgrading its water and sewerage system and delivering a city centre housing plan.

Mr Hamilton said the city could be a catalyst for the regeneration of Northern Ireland as a whole but that without a functioning Executive, Belfast’s future growth could be hampered.

“Belfast’s story is not fully written. Our city is still a work in progress, emerging from the challenges of the past, but headed towards a brighter future.

“To that end, we are asking candidates in the upcoming Assembly election to help our city realise its potential. Not in 20 or 30 years, but now.

“Our Belfast City Commitment asks election candidates to pledge their support for five steps we believe will spark a gear-change in how we do business in the city. If implemented, our asks will transform Belfast into an innovative, inclusive, and sustainable city fit for whatever the future may hold. What we need is Stormont support to help us achieve that.”

He urged candidates to show the same level of commitment to the city as its businesspeople, who had invested in regeneration projects and created jobs in the city.

Belfast’s Chambers five commitments for a better Belfast are:

— Ensuring streets are clean and safe

— Empowering Belfast and the city region

— Growing Belfast’s city centre population

— Transforming Belfast into a people-centred city

— Boosting the entire region’s economy