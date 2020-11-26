Belfast Christmas market to lose out on £44m due to coronavirus closure

Belfast will miss out on more than £44m due to the axed Christmas market at City Hall, website research has suggested.

The figure is based on 1.3m visits by people spending on average £34 each - totalling £44.2m in November and December.

Due to the pandemic the market was cancelled last month by Belfast City Council, in line with other cities across the UK.

Overall, the UK is set to lose just over £882m this Christmas period with 10 of its biggest markets cancelled this December, according to website Where the Trade Buys, which carried out the research.

Belfast is the sixth most lucrative city for its Christmas market - one place lower than Edinburgh (£88.4m). The top spot goes to Manchester, which generates £306m, followed by Birmingham (£187m). Third place is London's Christmas market which generates £119m, followed by Newcastle (£91.8m).

Placed seventh is Bath (£13.6m) followed jointly by York and Winchester which both generate £11.9m each with Lincoln finishing the top 10 with £8.5m.