Belfast cinema looks to the future after lockdown

Strand Cinema CEO Mimi Turtle and staff member Steven Burrows welcome people to a screening of the 1985 classic Back to the Future last night

Belfast's oldest cinema left lockdown to come Back to the Future with a special community screening last night.

Strand Arts Centre in east Belfast re-opens to the public tonight, and a range of new measures have been put in place to keep movie fans safe inside. They include movie themed face coverings for staff and a new ticketing system that blocks off surrounding seats.

CEO Mimi Turtle said she was thrilled to welcome patrons back.

"Since March we have continued to engage with our audiences by providing weekly arts and crafts workshops, music and comedy online. But nothing beats having customers coming into the building so that will be exciting," she said.