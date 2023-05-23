Belfast City Airport boosts turnover by 97% amid pandemic recovery

Passenger numbers at Belfast City Airport more than doubled post-pandemic to 1.655 million in 2022

Belfast City Airport has posted a 97% year-on-year increase in its turnover to £18.7m in 2022 as passengers returned to air travel post-pandemic.

It made an operating loss of £1.9m in 2022, down from £4.4m the previous year, after passenger numbers more than doubled to 1.655 million.

Matthew Hall, chief executive of Belfast City Airport, said: “2022 continued to be another very challenging year for the industry due to the ongoing disruption to air travel and our recovery from the pandemic.

“As a result, the airport, along with many other airports in the UK, continued to experience substantially lower passenger numbers in 2022 in comparison to pre-pandemic levels.

“This has had a material impact on the performance of the company as airports have a high fixed cost base regardless of the number of passengers carried.

“Throughout the year, the company secured new airline contracts which was a significant achievement and witnessed, in December 2022, passenger numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels, ensuring Belfast City is one of the top recovering airports.

“2023 looks set to be a strong performing year, with a significant domestic and international route portfolio, with the airport now offering 27 destinations with a diverse range of carriers including British Airways, Aer Lingus Regional, easyJet, KLM, Loganair and a new route to Frankfurt with Lufthansa.”

Belfast City Airport is owned by pension funds managed by 3i.

Back in 2019, the airport welcomed 2.5 million passengers, generating turnover of £22.6m and an operating profit of almost £3m.

In 2020, passenger numbers fell to 543,000 and turnover to £6.3m, with Belfast City reporting a loss of more than £6m.