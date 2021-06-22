Belfast City Airport boss upbeat despite £6m loss in 2020

Belfast City Airport reported a 72% decrease in turnover last year — but its chief executive insists it is in a “strong position for significant growth”.

Brian Ambrose was speaking as the airport’s latest accounts for the period ending December 31, 2020 were filed. They also showed a 78% decrease in passenger numbers due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airport remained open throughout the pandemic, but with just one daily flight to facilitate travel for essential workers. A total of 543,000 passengers used the terminal in 2020 compared to 2,457,000 in 2019.

Turnover of £6.3m and an operating loss of £6m was reported in 2020, compared to turnover of £22.6m and an operating profit of almost £3m in 2019.

In its accounts for 2019, which were released in October last year, the report said “a material uncertainty exists which may cast significant doubt in respect of the company's ability to continue as a going concern”.

But Mr Ambrose defended any perception that the airport would be no longer viable, adding: “Many companies when filing 2020 accounts will, as is their legal duty, supply a statement on the company’s ability to trade as a going concern — this is not unusual.

“Belfast City Airport has the strongest network in its history with 26 routes and a formidable partner airline network which includes British Airways, Ryanair, Aer Lingus, KLM, easyJet, BA City Flyer, Loganair and Eastern Airways.

“The airport is in a strong position for significant growth.”

He said the accounts for the 2020 period reflect both the demise of Flybe, its biggest airline partner, and lockdown measures that saw all but non-essential travel cancelled for most of the year.

“Airports have high fixed costs, many of which remain the same regardless of the number of flights or passengers,” he said.

"We are grateful that the strategic importance of the airport was recognised by the NI Executive, who provided financial assistance.”