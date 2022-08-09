Belfast city centre gift shop Utopia to close

A well-known Belfast gift shop is to close as major refurbishments take place on its site to create a new media centre.

Utopia on Fountain Street dates back to 1979, shortly after the Fountain Centre was developed by the Fitzpatrick family, who also own the Irish News and Q Radio.

The shop is now due to close at the end of September as the centre is being refurbished to create a new home for the Irish News when it takes leave of its headquarters on Donegall Street.

Utopia has been operated by the late Alice Fitzpatrick, wife of Irish News chairman Jim Fitzpatrick. Mr Fitzpatrick died in June at the age of 92.

The shop unit will now be adapted into a reception area including a lift shaft for Q Radio, Farm Week and The Irish News.

Manager Ian Megrath told the Irish News: “Utopia is a huge legacy and testament to the Fitzpatrick family. It was a locale where people would meet up and go to, a destination store and a real boon to the Fountain Centre and that area.

"We’ve had customers come in over the years and regale us with their stories and while it’s sad it’s closing, it’s an exciting new chapter for the centre and The Irish News.

"I’m proud to have worked there for so long and I’m happy to be part of that chapter.”