Belfast City Council to install 25 new recycling bins

Beau Zilesnick of Hubbub, Gillian Shields from Coca-Cola HBC, Cllr Micky Murray, Agnese Filippi of Coca-Cola Ireland and Conor Neylan, Coca-Cola Company, launch the initiative

A new Belfast City Council initiative will see colourful bins installed to help improve recycling rates.

Yesterday, the council joined environmental charity Hubbub to launch #CircleCity, an on-the-go recycling plan that will see the bins placed in the city centre and public parks.

The three-month trial will make it as easier for the public to recycle plastic bottles and cans. As part of the initiative, 25 recycling bins will be located in the vicinity of City Hall, Donegal Place, Cornmarket and four public parks — Botanic Gardens, Victoria Park, the Waterworks and Falls Park.

Belfast #CircleCity follows on from similar successful projects since 2018 including Dublin, Leeds and the London borough of Lambeth.

Across the previous projects, over 2.5 million plastic and glass bottles and cans were collected and recycled.

It is estimated that nine in 10 people recycle at home compared to four in 10 who recycle on-the-go, while the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs estimates that Northern Ireland consumers use 420 million plastic bottles and 90 million cans every year.

Alliance councillor Micky Murray, chair of the people and communities committee, said: “I’m delighted to be launching the #CircleCity campaign in Belfast which will help us all to recycle while shopping or visiting the city centre.

“As a council, our aim is to increase our recycling rates across the city year on year.

“Each plastic bottle and can that finds its way into the new recycling bins will help contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable Belfast.

“It’s great to have the support of Hubbub and The Coca-Cola Foundation to really help push forward this positive initiative and bring the campaign to life.

“I’m confident that the Belfast #CircleCity campaign will make it easier for people to recycle on-the-go.”

The council will also be working with Hubbub to measure the impact and effectiveness of the bins.