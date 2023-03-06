Belfast company secures £1.4m funding round to help diagnose ovarian cancer earlier

Some of the GenoME Diagnostics and investment team: from left, Prof Paul Mullan, Chris Mosedale, Dr Shannon Beattie, Stuart Gaffikin, Dr Laura Feeney, Dr Mark Street-Docherty and Anne Dornan

A diagnostics company in Belfast has secured a £1.4m funding round that will help develop its novel blood test for detection of ovarian cancer.

GenoME Diagnostics’ product OvaME has been designed to help with earlier and more accurate detection of ovarian cancer.

The company raised a pre-seed round of £0.3m in 2021, which it used to progress OvaME through technical, commercial and regulatory milestones.

Now its new £1.4m funding round will allow it to complete the testing phase, file for EU regulatory approval and expand its regulatory approach to the UK and North America.

It will also allow the GenoME team to extend their novel technology to additional cancer types.

The funding round was supported by QUBIS, the commercialisation arm of Queen’s University, Belfast (QUB) Co-Fund NI, which is managed by Clarendon Fund Managers, and Deepbridge Capital.

The round also includes an additional £0.5m InnovateUK Biomedical Catalyst grant for a project in collaboration with QUB, which will be used to continue the development of a novel blood test for earlier detection of additional cancer types.

GenoME Diagnostics said that as it progresses towards market entry, it will aim to recruit sales and marketing staff, as well as additional lab scientists.

Chief executive Dr Shannon Beattie said: “At GenoME, we are aiming to improve patient survival and quality of life through affordable and highly accurate tests. This is a significant funding round for us and will help to further develop these life-changing products.

“Currently, a large proportion of ovarian cancer cases are caught at the later stages of the disease, so patients unfortunately have a very poor survival rate. Cancers detected at an earlier stage provide much more opportunity for intervention and improve patient survival.

“Milestones like these will be pivotal in opening conversations with public health bodies and allowing the team to progress our tests further to market. Our ultimate long-term ambition is to eventually enter public screening programmes, however our first market is disease monitoring and diagnosis.”

Stuart Gaffikin, investment manager at Clarendon Fund Managers, said it was pleased to support the company with investment to help develop “potentially life-changing technology”.

“We hope this investment will help the company reach the next phase of development as it seeks to improve the diagnosis process for cancer patients.”

Anne Dornan, enterprise manager at QUBIS, added: “This is an important milestone for GenoME, and QUBIS is excited to be supporting the company through its next stages of development, working alongside our investment partners and building on a great team.”