Belfast company specialising in magnet recycling acquired by Australian business

From left, Tim Harrison, managing director Ionic Rare Earths, Professor Peter Nockemann of Queen's University, Esther McKee and Andrew Holmes of IonicTech.

A Belfast company specialising in techniques for recycling magnets has been acquired by an Australian multinational.

Queen’s University spin-out Seren Technologies has come up with new ways of recycling magnets using a process for the separation and recovery of rare earth elements from mining ore concentrates and waste magnets.

It’s now been taken over by Ionic Rare Earths (IonicRE) and will be rebranded as IonicTech.

The Belfast-based business was recently awarded a grant of £1.72m from the UK Government’s Innovate UK Automotive Transformation Fund Scale up Readiness Validation (SuRV) program,

The grant’s purpose is to enable it to develop a demonstration-scale magnet recycling plant, to help secure UK supply of rare earth metals for electric vehicle manufacture.

IonicTech will now be accelerating the scaling-up of the technology at its new facility at the Titanic Quarter. It has 11 full-time employees in Belfast, with another 25 positions to be created in 2023.

Tim Harrison, managing director of Ionic Rare Earths, said: “The world’s supply of magnet rare earth elements is failing to keep pace with demand, whilst the importance and ubiquity of magnets as part of everyday life is growing.”

Permanent magnets were critical for electric vehicles and offshore wind turbines, while rare earth elements were used in smartphones, speakers and 5G internet, he said.

“As the demand for these new technology applications grow, the need for secondary sourcing, otherwise known as recycling, becomes ever more pressing.

"We are delighted to be able to now formally progress with the change of name from SerenTech to Ionic Technologies International Limited, and to commence building the brand from which we will commercialise a leading edge, patented technology…

“The latest statistics suggest the magnet rare earth element supply is sourced between 30-40% from recycled materials, with China dominating over 99% of the magnet recycling landscape. IonicRE through IonicTech aims to provide an alternative option, with a low cost, modular entry for recycled magnets.”