Belfast conference will showcase best of e-commerce and retail technology

Businesses will showcase their talent next month at the Belfast conference. STOCK PHOTO — © Getty Images

Speakers from global brands including Ryanair, TikTok and Pinterest will join more than 500 delegates in Belfast for a major conference on e-commerce and retail technology in April.

eComm Live 2023 in association with Belfast based e-commerce platform, IRP, will showcase the innovation of Irish retailers, agencies, entrepreneurs and service providers.

The two-day training and networking event takes place at the Assembly Buildings Conference Centre in Belfast on April 26 and 27.

Kevin Traynor, who founded eComm Live in 2019, said: “We have grown eComm Live into the go-to event for e-commerce businesses wanting to showcase their talent, products and technology to UK and Irish audiences.

"E-commerce has seen stellar growth over the last few years, and although the market has evened out, there are still opportunities and partnerships to be formed, and our conference is the perfect place to make this happen.

“We are delighted to once again have IRP on board as title sponsor as it strengthens our desire to showcase indigenous companies who are making great strides within the e-commerce space, and of course its support will allow us to make eComm Live bigger and better for 2023.”

One of the conference’s main themes will be e-commerce profitability, which IRP Commerce founder Daniel Loughlin said was the “singular goal of e-commerce”.