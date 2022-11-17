Belfast credit union reports customers borrowing less for ‘luxury’ items as inflation sees price of essentials spiral

The price of low-fat milk has gone up by nearly 50%, margarine by 42% and pasta and couscous by 34%

Customers of a major credit union in Belfast are borrowing tens of thousands less as they juggle their finances against a backdrop of soaring inflation.

Julie-Ann McStravick of Newington Credit Union in the north of the city said people were becoming painfully aware of the limits of their ability to pay back money they would otherwise borrow for luxuries.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the poorest tenth of UK households witnessed the sharpest jump in the cost of living last month as inflation hit a 41-year-high of 11.1%.

The increase was driven by higher energy bills and more expensive food, with essentials such as milk and pasta surging in price.

The price of low-fat milk has gone up by nearly 50%, margarine by 42% and pasta and couscous by 34%.

Credit unions provide financial services to people on lower incomes who find it harder to borrow from mainstream lenders.

Ms McStravick said it issued £1,100,000 in loans in October 2021, but last month it was £1,015,000 — a fall of £85,000.

“We have noticed our loan book last month was down,” she explained.

“We usually have two peaks for borrowing, in July and November, but the volume of loans is falling.

“There are still people applying but they are seeking smaller loans, and it’s luxuries that are going (by the wayside).

“People are definitely being a bit more savvy about their income and about what they are or aren’t going to spend it on.”

People are opting to spread their loans rather than borrow large amounts at the one time, as evidence of previous repayment is needed before a further loan is given.

“They’re having to pace themselves and they’re more conscious of what they’re spending it on.”

She said people were also scaling back on their Christmas loans but they were still borrowing, particularly those who have children.

“It’s good to see members more cautious, though our income comes from the interest we earn on our loans, and that allows us to help our community and pay dividends to our members,” she said.

Ms McStravick said there had been an increase in people applying for loans for personal reasons, or what they said were home improvements.

But she added: “They say it’s for home improvements, but when you do a bit of digging, it’s to help out with bills.

“We heard from one customer who said £40 in electricity used to do her for three weeks on her pre-paid meter, but she said she had put £40 in and it only lasted her just a week.

“When she heard the meter bleep, she thought it was broken.”

Separately, the ONS said the inflation rate of 11.1% was weighing particularly heavily on the neediest in society.

The poorest 10% of households were hit by a 12.5% rise in their living costs for the month. Meanwhile, the richest 10% experienced inflation of 9.6% in October.

The ONS highlighted that the gap was largely driven by increases in energy and food costs, as poorer households spent a greater proportion of their expenditure on these.