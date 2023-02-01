Belfast cyber security firm to work on three autonomous vehicle projects

A cyber security developer in Belfast has secured a key role in three major transport projects after a public competition.

Angoka will work on the Harlander project to provide a self-driving shuttle service at Belfast Harbour, a programme at Nissan Motor Company in Sunderland for the autonomous operation of heavy goods vehicles and another Sunderland project on urban passenger transport.

Chief executive Yuri Andersson said: “We are delighted to join these consortia and look forward to contributing our unique cyber security technology to protect critical data and to ensure the safe and secure operation of autonomous vehicles.

"Each of the three projects covers different aspects of a whole systems approach to the safe future of integrated mobility and ensures that we can cement our market-leading position in cyber security for smart and connected mobility.”

Steve Berry, Angoka executive chairman, said the company’s involvement in high-profile projects reflected the importance of its cyber security solutions.

“Angoka will use the projects as an opportunity to build state-of-the-art live showcases which will firmly put us on the map as a global leader in CAV innovation.”

The public competition was run by the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV), a joint Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and Department for Transport (DfT) unit.