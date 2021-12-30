Belfast docks fire: Crews continue to battle blaze as probe begins into cause

Stretched fire crews are continuing to battle a blaze at a recycling plant at Belfast docks while the investigation into how it ignited and took hold begins.

Senior officers believe waste material, possibly a battery, was the initial point of ignition, but fire experts are pointing out that rusted metal more easily catches fire and travels

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service did not have an update today on the extent of the fire or how many service members are on the scene at the Clearway Disposals plant.

Jim Quinn, of the Fire Brigades Union, said it is a major fire but the service has plans in place to deal with such an event.

The service should not too stretched and management will make sure crews are rotated in an out to make sure they are rested, said Mr Quinn.

Crews from as far away as Rathfriland and Newry will be called in as needed, he added.

Read more Belfast docks fire: Blaze may have been ignited by battery buried in pile of metal

While the blaze is a big one, the service has the resources to deal with the situation. Mr Quinn cited the example of the fires in the Mourne Mountains as an example the service is able to manage the most trying circumstances.

“It is just that it does not happen every day like it used to,” he added.

A high number of officers are out after testing positive with Covid, but it has not impacted the provision of services to any major degree, said Mr Quinn.

Teams of firefighters rotating in and out of the Clearway Disposals metal recycling centre were still working towards the centre of the blaze which was raging in a pile 80 to 100 metres long, 40 metres wide and among 10,000 tonnes of metal and waste product, a senior officer revealed.

Crews are likely to be working on extinguishing the fire for a number of days, said Paul Rogers, group commander with the NIFRS.

They were first called to the scene at 1pm on Tuesday and worked overnight on tackling the blaze. Smoke and flames could be seen rising from the building through the night from a wide area.

While visually the fire did not look as bad Tuesday, it remained difficult to tackle because the crews were still working towards the most intense part of the blaze, Mr Rogers said.

The owners of the facility, Portadown-headquartered Clearway, one of the largest metal recycling firms on the island of Ireland, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the fire.

“We have approximately 50 to 60 firefighters on scene,” said Mr Rogers, adding that a number of engines, two tugs and specialised pumping appliances were at the docks.

The pumps and tugs are needed to deal with a key issue faced by the fire fighters — removing water from the scene and stopping run off of contaminated materials into Belfast Lough.