Belfast employment law firm gets rebrand in Lewis Silkin partnership

Changes: Adam Brett and Ciara Fulton are now partners of Lewis Silkin NI

Changes: Adam Brett and Ciara Fulton are now partners of Lewis Silkin NI

An employment law firm in Belfast is rebranding after joining forces with a UK-wide commercial law firm, the Belfast Telegraph can reveal.

Jones Cassidy Brett on the Ormeau Road was founded around 30 years ago. It will now be known as Lewis Silkin NI LLP, which starts operating from today after ratification from the Law Society of Northern Ireland.

The firm said would bring a new employment law offering in NI, offering employment law advice, and wider workplace, people and HR services across the UK and Ireland.

JCB, which has six solicitors, is now integrated into Lewis Silkin, which is one of the biggest employment practices operating in the UK and Ireland, and Hong Kong.

Its partners Adam Brett and Ciara Fulton are now partners of Lewis Silkin NI, with Fiona Cassidy joining as consultant. Ms Fulton is now head of office in Belfast.

The new firm will continue to work from the Ormeau Road offices, with staff adopting a hybrid model of work.

Lewis Silkin first opened in Dublin in 2018, and now has a team of five lawyers and three partners specialising in employment law and business immigration services, as well as commercial, intellectual property and data expertise.

But it said the Belfast office was building on Dublin’s success and growth, and would support clients across the whole of the island.

Lewis Silkin is a member of Ius Laboris, a global alliance of employment law experts with 1,400 lawyers in 50 countries.

The team in Northern Ireland will also be joined by Lewis Silkin managing associate Stephen O’Flaherty who will be leading a business immigration team based out of Belfast.

Ms Fulton: “Becoming part of Lewis Silkin represents a truly exciting milestone in the history of our firm, which was established by Fiona Cassidy and Beverley Jones in 1992 and we’re proud to say has become one of Northern Ireland’s most respected niche employment specialist firms.

“It will enable us to continue to provide clients with market-leading local advice whilst offering an added depth of expertise to clients, including an expanded range of services such as business immigration, employee incentives, data protection and health and safety law.

“As part of a truly international team, we will now be able to provide an even more comprehensive and integrated offering to meet the needs of our clients.

“It will be of particular benefit to clients operating across the whole island of Ireland, thanks to Lewis Silkin’s presence in Dublin.”

Richard Miskella, joint managing partner of Lewis Silkin, said: “Since establishing our presence in Ireland in 2018, we have seen a growing need and client demand for a seamless, market-leading employment offering across the whole island of Ireland.

“Joining forces with JCB is a perfect solution to this need, integrating their renowned specialist practice as part of our wider offering across the UK, Ireland and internationally.

"Over the longer term, we will continue to review and explore the potential for further expansion in Northern Ireland in line with evolving client requirements.”

Siobhra Rush, partner and head of office at Lewis Silkin in the Republic, added: “Going forward we will continue to explore further ways to expand our Irish footprint and offering.”