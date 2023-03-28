Belfast entrepreneur Bill Wolsey’s Dublin project under way after six-year planning wrangle

Entrepreneur to convert city’s oldest site into hotel and pub

Work is finally getting under way on Belfast entrepreneur Bill Wolsey’s biggest project to date — a 100-bedroom hotel in Dublin.

A six-year planning process has delayed the project, after the planned location turned out to be the oldest site in the city, according to the Beannchor Group boss.

“We thought we were buying a Georgian building which we knew would be difficult — and it turns out it’s the oldest site in Dublin. Bits of it come from the 12th century, there’s St Marys Abbey there and we fall in the grounds of that,” said Mr Wolsey.

“We understand where it is on Capel Street is the oldest street in Dublin, and the importance of this historically to the city. So, while it’s been nearly six years in the planning and will be very expensive to fit out, if we get it right, it really will be something special in Dublin.”

Mr Wolsey was talking to Belfast whiskey blogger Ronan Collins alongside actor and musician Kyron Bourke for the latest instalment of Powering Conversations.

Bullitt Dublin is set to include a large pub styled similarly to The Dirty Onion in Belfast, two restaurants and a bakery featuring the Victorian ovens of the former Boland’s business.

A large beer garden will be accessible via a Victorian laneway, to be reopened to the public after nearly 70 years.

“The Dublin planners were trying to work out were we genuine in letting people walk through the lane if they don’t spend money in our premises,” said Mr Wolsey.

Not a problem, he said, “and one day they might be curious to come in”.

Some questioned the wisdom of Bullitt making its Dublin debut north of the river, but the quirky, non-corporate nature of the area is a draw.

“There’s great interesting little places in and around Capel Street,” he said.

Mr Wolsey already has a track record of bringing historical buildings back to life in Belfast, from former banks The Merchant Hotel and The National to The Dirty Onion.

“It’s a really interesting process to get involved with, to bring historic buildings that have mostly either fallen into dilapidation or aren’t being used back to life but there’s also a sound business basis to it,” he said.

“Normally in a bar or restaurant once you do a renovation and it’s a modern renovation, that lasts about three to five years whereas if you get a historic building it costs much more to renovate it, but the refurbishment process instead of three years can be 10 years.”

With The Merchant, “the more we looked at it, the more we thought the man who designed this, it was obviously for a bank but secretly he wanted it to become a hotel because the conversion was relatively straightforward,” said Mr Wolsey.

“Once the planners and the historical people know that your intentions are good, then you tend to get over the red tape. It takes longer but the result is stunning.”

The Dirty Onion held even more historical value as one of only three wood framed buildings from the 17th century in the whole of Ireland and had been used to store tea and as a whiskey bonding warehouse.

“As we really delved into it, the building became more and more magnificent,” he said, “and we loved everything we found. Everything we found was difficult but an amazing product at the end.”

Mr Wolsey talked about his own career trajectory, leaving school without qualifications and eventually finding his vocation in the hospitality sector.

“I loved dealing with the people, I loved the interaction,” he said.

Successfully running a restaurant in London, he had saved £3,000, his parents lent him their life savings of £7,000 and the bank lent him the rest of the £50,000 needed to buy his first bar.

“I learnt more in those two years than the next 43 years,” he said, including the importance of supporting your local community.

Beannchor does a lot of outreach with schools, particularly in the sort of working-class areas where Mr Wolsey himself grew up.

“One simple rule is we don’t hide turnover or figures, we explain to everybody what we’re making right from the first and we do that now we’re a much bigger company so everybody has an understanding of where we are,” he said.

“We’ve the highest staff retention by a long way, we get pushed along by people who want to do something with their lives.

“We have one simple rule, if we buy something or invest in a business, will it be better than the opposition — and if it is we step into that market. It’s not rocket science, but it worked for us.”

Belfast has changed dramatically, said Mr Wolsey.

“We have a degree of stability, we’re never ever going to go back to the bad old days,” he said.

“The population has got younger, it’s a vibrant city, outside businesses from law to tech have opened in Belfast.

“I love the city where I was born, and I owe it so much.”