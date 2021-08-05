Belfast firm among worst in UK for failing to pay workers minimum wage

Security firm that left 160 members of staff almost £45,000 out of pocket among nine local businesses identified

A security firm that underpaid staff to the tune of around £45,000 is among nine local firms named by the Government today for failing to pay the proper minimum wage.

Of Northern Ireland businesses named in the list, Sword Security in Belfast was the worst offender, failing to pay £44,280 to its 160 workers.

The nine businesses’ shortfall amounted to just under £72,000 and hit 412 workers.

Sword Security, which according to Companies House has a registered office on Donegall Pass, did not respond to a request for comment. Its shortfall was the fifth highest out of 191 companies across the UK.

The business, which according to the list is now under new ownership, is followed in the list by call centre Eishtec UK in Craigavon, which failed to pay £12,504.46 to 157 workers.

Motoring companies accounted for six of the nine Northern Ireland firms identified by the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. The other local companies appearing on the list were:

Noonan Services Group (NI), now dissolved, which failed to pay £4,617.17 to 79 workers

The Newry Crash Repair Centre, which failed to pay £3,438.61 to six workers

City Auto Repairs in Armagh, which failed to pay £2,185.07 to three workers

Lisburn car retailer Phillips, which failed to pay £2,147.33 to one worker

The Belfast Service Centre, which failed to pay £1,377.61 to three workers

John Maxwell, which trades as Belfast’s Eurofix Car Repairs and which failed to pay £872.58 to two workers.

Harold Todd, trading as H T Motors in Ballyclare, which failed to pay £537.84 to one worker.

Companies are named for various failings, such as wrongly deducting pay from workers’ wages, including for uniforms and expenses.

Three in 10 firms on the UK-wide list failed to pay workers for all the time they had worked, including overtime, and 19% of companies gave apprentices the wrong rate of pay.

Nationally, John Lewis, one of the UK’s biggest businesses, failed to pay £941,300 to 19,300 of its workers, putting it top of the list.

In total, 191 businesses were outed by the Government for breaking the minimum wage law. A total of £2.1m was found to be owed to more than 34,000 workers following investigations by HM Revenue and Customs dating back to 2011.

As well as being ordered to pay what they owed to their employees, the offending companies were fined a total of £3.2m.

John Lewis said it was “surprised and disappointed” to be on the list.

A John Lewis Partnership spokesman added: “This was a technical breach that happened four years ago, has been fixed and which we ourselves made public at the time.

“The issue arose because the partnership smoothes pay so that partners with variable pay get the same amount each month, helping them to budget.

“Our average minimum hourly pay has never been below the national minimum wage and is currently 15% above it.”

Other UK-wide organisations named by the Government included Sheffield United, Oldham Athletic, Crewe, Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth football clubs, as well as The Body Shop International, Worcestershire Cricket Club and Enterprise Rent A Car.

The breaches took place between 2011 and 2018.

Since April this year, the National Living Wage for people aged 23 and over has been £8.91 an hour. The rate for 21 to 22-year-olds is £8.36.

Business Minister Paul Scully said companies had no excuse for failing to cover commitments.

“Our minimum wage laws are there to ensure a fair day’s work gets a fair day’s pay. It is unacceptable for any company to come up short,” he added.

“All employers, including those on this list, need to pay workers properly.”

Bryan Sanderson, the chairman of the Low Pay Commission, said: “These are very difficult times for all workers, particularly those on low pay who are often undertaking critical tasks in a variety of key sectors.

“The minimum wage provides a crucial level of support. Compliance is essential for the benefit of both the recipients and our society as a whole.”

TUC head of economics Kate Bell added: “Minimum-wage workers have been at the heart of the pandemic and deserve a decent wage of at least £10 an hour.

“But these cases show many workers aren’t even being paid the legal minimum, with household name employers flouting their responsibility to properly pay staff.”