Belfast firm Designers Big Motive wins gong for online safety work

A Belfast firm has been recognised for its role in creating a practice code that helps designers make apps and internet services safer for children.

Designers Big Motive won two awards at the Irish Design Institute (IDI) Awards 2021.

It triumphed in the service design and design for good categories for its work on design guidance for a new statutory code of practice launched by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). The Children’s code sets out how apps and online services likely to be accessed by children should protect them in the digital world and it has already led to changes from Google, Facebook and TikTok.

Ali Shah, head of technology policy at the ICO, said: “We’re delighted that the value of the work has been recognised by the design community.”

Rebecca Walsh, director of Big Motive, said: “The Big Motive team who worked with the ICO are really proud to have created resources that will support those responsible for designing better apps and services.”

Stephen Shaw, director of Big Motive, added: “Applying the code opens up opportunities to design better experiences for children and create safe spaces for children to learn and grow in the digital world.

"With so much of life now lived online, it is important those who create apps and digital services approach this with an appropriate mindset.”