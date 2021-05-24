Belfast firm Kainos more than doubles pre-tax profits to £57.1m

IT giant Kainos plc more than doubled adjusted pre-tax profits to £57.1m in the year to the end of March, it has announced.

The Belfast-based firm, which works with organisations to digitise their operations, said it was its 11 year of growth in a row, with revenue also up 31% to £234.7m.

Recruitment was also strong, with staff numbers up from 1,715 to 2,024, an increase of 309. Its employ retention rate also grew from 90% to 92%.

There was growth of 32% in revenues in its digital services to £161.6m. Its operation as Europe’s Workday specialist was also growing, with strong building taking place in North America.

Workday had seen strong revenue growth of 30% to £73.1m.

Kainos, which started out as a spin-off from Queen’s University, said it had built a “robust and well-balanced business”.

Revenues are split between 45% in the public sector, 35% commercial and 20% healthcare.

Chief executive Brendan Mooney said: “For the past 15 months we have been physically distant from our colleagues and customers, but we have worked seamlessly together to deliver critical systems.

“Our work has included supporting the NHS response to Covid-19 and ensuring that our government and commercial clients continued to provide essential services to citizens, customers and employees.

“Since 2010 we have been helping our customers drive digital transformation. That trend has continued through the pandemic and we have once again delivered a strong business performance.

“We have maintained our high levels of customer satisfaction and employee engagement; at the same time delivering record levels of sales, revenue, adjusted pre-tax profit and cash.

“We marked significant milestones through the year. We now have over 500 customers and we employ over 2,000 talented colleagues; and we have made significant progress in our climate action programme, achieving carbon neutrality for the year.

“Our performance has only been possible because of the trust and support of our customers and the talents and hard work of our colleagues. Once again, we have a deep sense of gratitude towards our people and our clients.”