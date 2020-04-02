Belfast firm limits orders for conoravirus antibody test to UK

An electron microscope image of the coronavirus released by the US’s National Institutes of Health

A Northern Ireland firm has placed a ban on international orders for a coronavirus antibody test it has manufactured in response to the pandemic.

It comes as the UK is scrambling to up its capacity for testing, including antibody testing, which can detect if a person has previously had coronavirus.

This would enable authorities to paint a clear picture of the path of the virus and allow those key workers - such as healthcare workers - who have had Covid-19, but are no longer contagious, to return to work.

Belfast-based Biopanda Reagents has developed a finger-prick test for coronavirus antibodies that can produce results in just 10 minutes. In a post on its website, the company said: "Effective immediately, we can no longer accept orders from outside the United Kingdom, or from non-healthcare or clinical organisations within the UK."

Currently, the UK is carrying out around 8,000 patients per day. However, the government has set a target of carrying out 25,000 tests per day, although this goal will not be met until the end of April.